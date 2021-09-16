Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Program at Liberty Hall for those in grades 6-12. Register for this event online at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss the 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel "IT." Register to receive a link to join this virtual program.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Frankfort Audubon Society presenting another virtual educational event in bird identification series. This presentation will focus on three groups of insectivore birds: swifts, swallows, and nighthawks. Learn key visual and audio cues to identify them while stationary or gliding in the sky. This event will be interactive with quizzes and Q&A. All ages welcome! Register online for a link to this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Discover what Little Mouse likes to do during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, make a fall scented candle. Meet behind the Orlando Brown House. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program.

6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners from the safety and comfort of home! Certified yoga instructor Grace Rogers will lead participants in breathing exercises, simple physical postures with some flowing in between, and relaxation. Tune in to the PSPL Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. "Early families of Frankfort" presented by Nash Cox and Sallie Clay Lanham who will share stories and photographs of some of the individuals featured in their book, "Portrait of Early Families: Frankfort Area before 1860." Please register to receive a link to this virtual event. This program will be presented in conjunction with an exhibit on the same topic to be featured in the PSPL lobby throughout the month of September.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Discover what Little Mouse likes to do during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time.

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription