Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Discussion Group meets for discussion of "Dry" by Neal Shusterman. Register to join this virtual program. After registering, patrons will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange to pick up a copy of the book.

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "The Stand" by Stephen King. Contact the library if you are interested in joining this book group.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for some meal prep fun. Name three ingredients and Gidgett Taylor, SNAP-Ed nutrition program coordinator, will suggest a meal you can make! Registration is required for this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, explore the amazing colors of fall through some fun science experiments! Registration is required for this virtual program. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup of program materials.

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Virtual Homeschool Art Hour for grades 3-12. Learn about tint and shade with monochromatic landscape paintings. Registration is required for this virtual event. An art kit will be provided for this program and patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

