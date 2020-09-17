Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Discussion Group meets for discussion of "Dry" by Neal Shusterman. Register to join this virtual program. After registering, patrons will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange to pick up a copy of the book.
6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "The Stand" by Stephen King. Contact the library if you are interested in joining this book group.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for some meal prep fun. Name three ingredients and Gidgett Taylor, SNAP-Ed nutrition program coordinator, will suggest a meal you can make! Registration is required for this live virtual event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, explore the amazing colors of fall through some fun science experiments! Registration is required for this virtual program. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup of program materials.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Virtual Homeschool Art Hour for grades 3-12. Learn about tint and shade with monochromatic landscape paintings. Registration is required for this virtual event. An art kit will be provided for this program and patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup.
Friday
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.