Monday

6 p.m. Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for those in grades 6-12. Register for this event at pspl.org. All participants will need free accounts on dndbeyond.com, roll20.net, and Discord.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Sun Down Motel" by Simone St. James. Register to receive a link to join this virtual program.

Tuesday

6 p.m. Fall Scavenger Hunt for families with children of all ages. Please meet at the Todd House (across the street from the library).

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Discover things about fall during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Children, grades K-2, explore the colors of Fall through some fun science experiments. Meet behind the Orlando Brown House. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m. Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for those in grades 6-12. Register for this event online. All participants will need free accounts on dndbeyond.com, roll20.net, and Discord. This is a repeat of Monday’s program.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Discover things about fall during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time.

