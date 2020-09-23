Monday
6 p.m. Virtual Tabletop RPGs using Discord or Roll20. Register to join this virtual program.
6:30 p.m. Teen Craft Night for those in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom. This month’s selection is "Down the River Unto the Sea" by Walter Mosley.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to craft with cups. Registration is required for this live virtual event.
6:30 p.m. Trivia Night for Adults via Zoom. Test your knowledge of books and authors that have been banned. Registration is required.
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Tune into the PSPL Facebook page to participate.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Join Tamera Thomas, M.S., Franklin County Extension Agent, for "Souper Quick," and learn tips and tricks to update your seasonal soup menu. No registration necessary. Join this live event on the PSPL Facebook page.
UPCOMING
Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the River Room. No appointment necessary. If you have an insurance card, please bring it. Sponsored by Walgreens. Sanitizing and social distancing precautions will be taken. Masks are required.
