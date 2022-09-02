2:30 p.m.: Lego Day for families with children of all ages. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room.
Monday
The library will be closed in celebration of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: Duct Tape Challenge for families with children of all ages in the Youth Services Program Room.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for children ages 2-3. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Program Room. Register at pspl.org.
4:30 p.m.: Yarn Art for children in grades K-2. Registration is required. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners led by Grace Rogers will be held in the River Room. Register for this class as space is limited.
6:30 p.m.: Giant Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Register online for this event.
Thursday
1 p.m.: Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center will in the Board Room to assist with job applications, resumes and more. If you need help with your career plans please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Enjoy a story time for children of all ages that is about different sizes, tall or small. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
