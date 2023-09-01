The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Story Time for children, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver. Register for the event at pspl.org. The event will take place in the Youth Program Room.
5:30 p.m.: Join Focus on Race Relations (FORR) and PSPL to discuss racial discrimination in the military, whether it exists, and, if so, what we can do about it. Meet in the Community Room for this timely discussion.
6:30 p.m.: Family Art Night will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Register one adult member of your family for this event.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Story Time for children, ages 2-3, and their parent or caregiver. Register online for this event, which will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Book Babies story time for children up to 24 months in age and their parent or caregiver. Register online for the event, which will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided. This month’s program features Kevin Kling, a professional storyteller, playwright and author. This event will take place in the River Room.
Thursday
2:30 p.m.: Homeschool Club, for families with children of all ages, who are homeschooled. Register online and join everyone in the Youth Services Program Room.
4:30 p.m.: Poke Club meets in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, join us for a tiny book party in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is not required.
6:30 p.m.: True Crime Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land" by Monica Hesse.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River traditional story time for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
Saturday
10 a.m.: Breakfast with a Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to talk about "Ship Fever" by Andrea Barrett.
11 a.m.: For families with children of all ages, create a special gift for your grandparent or other special adult. This craft event will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.