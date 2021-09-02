Monday

Closed for Labor Day

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. A story time celebrating our grandparents and other loved ones for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register at pspl.org for this program.

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be featured on the library Facebook page. Follow along with Grace Rogers as she does simple yoga exercises.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Join Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson as she reads from and discusses her new release, "Perfect Black." Register online to receive a Zoom link to join this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m. A story time celebrating our grandparents and other loved ones for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time event.

