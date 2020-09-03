Monday
The library will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to shake out those sillies during this music story time. Registration is required for this live virtual event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, celebrate Teddy Bear Day with stories, crafts and lots of teddy bears! Registration is required for this live virtual event. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup of program materials.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Adult crafters, join Cindy in making your own horse-themed home wall hanger. The tutorial video will premiere on the library's Facebook and YouTube pages. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange a pickup of craft materials. You must be 18 or older to register for this event.
Friday
4:30 p.m. Fandom With Friends for teens in grades 6-12. What have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Register online to receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online platform.
Saturday
11 a.m. Families with kids of all ages, explore all things apple with stories, games and crafts! Registration is required for this live, virtual event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.