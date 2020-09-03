Monday

The library will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to shake out those sillies during this music story time. Registration is required for this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, celebrate Teddy Bear Day with stories, crafts and lots of teddy bears! Registration is required for this live virtual event. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup of program materials.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Adult crafters, join Cindy in making your own horse-themed home wall hanger. The tutorial video will premiere on the library's Facebook and YouTube pages. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange a pickup of craft materials. You must be 18 or older to register for this event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Fandom With Friends for teens in grades 6-12. What have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Register online to receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online platform.

Saturday

11 a.m. Families with kids of all ages, explore all things apple with stories, games and crafts! Registration is required for this live, virtual event.

