The Paul Sawyier Public Library is open to the public for limited hours and number of customers as state guidelines permit.

The library is also continuing curbside service on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parking garage will be open.

Patrons need to enter from the back of the building. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the library.

The hours are as follows: 

• 2-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Librarians will be answering telephone questions 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit pspl.org for information on Summer Reading activities for children, teens and adults.

