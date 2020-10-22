Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Ghostly Gathering for teens in grades 6-12. Play games and participate in a virtual costume contest. Registration is required for a link to this live program. 

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Last Monument" by Michael Grumley. If you are interested in joining this discussion group, please contact the library.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for stories, a craft and activities. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event. 

6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting with author Jerry Deaton as he discusses his book "Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt." Register to receive a link to this virtual event. You may also join via the PSPL Facebook page for a live broadcast of the Zoom meeting.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2 celebrate National Candy Corn Day. Registration is required for this live, virtual event. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering. 

6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Tune in to the library Facebook page and follow along from the comfort of your home.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher, session 3. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Trick or Trivia! Join this virtual trivia night for adults, and test your knowledge of all things Halloween. We'll cover candy, the holiday's history/traditions, and, spooky films and books — it's all fair game! Compete for bragging rights and a special prize. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

