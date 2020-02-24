book_sale_post_pic_3fc33061_5056_b3a8_499ff35038162326_7e69b106-4622-481a-a6f0-c2c4b0e737a6.png

The Paul Sawyier Public Library's Giant Leap-into-Winter Book Sale begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the River Room at the library located at 319 Wapping St.

No book or media will be priced over $1. Paperback books are $0.25, large paperbacks are $0.50 and hardback books are $1. The first day of the sale is Tuesday and is limited to Friends of the Library members, including new Friends who buy a membership at the door.

New annual memberships and renewals will be available on all days for $5 for individuals, $10 for families and $3 for seniors and students. The sale will be open to the general public all day during regular hours Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is Bag/Box Day for everyone. Everything you can fit in a bag is $2 and everything you can fit in a box is $5. There is no limit on the number of bags and boxes.

