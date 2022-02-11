Monday

6 p.m.: Virtual Karaoke Night for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m.: Join us as we learn more about the renowned Kentucky writer bell hooks through a guided reading and meditation. Cindy, PSPL librarian, will introduce bell hooks and her work, as well as the concept of visual journaling. Participants will listen to passages from a few of bell hooks’ works, visually journal their reactions and interpretations, and, if comfortable, share their work. Adults, please register for this virtual event. After registering, you will be contacted to arrange pick-up of a supply kit. For more information, contact Cindy at cindy@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about winter for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Tweens, in grades 3-5, explore the world of printmaking. Registration is required. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for teens, grades 6-12. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Heartwood" by Nikky Finney.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about winter for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

