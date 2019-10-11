The fifth annual Peaks Mill Day celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, outside the old Peaks Mill School building. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features food, games, live music, a car show and other activities.
Five years ago, District Four Magistrate Scotty Tracy and a few others came up with the idea. Tracy said he and about 10 others coordinate the festival each year. All are connected to the Peaks Mill School and community in some way. Tracy attended elementary school there.
Franklin County residents Murray and Kay Parrish now own the old school building. Their son, Robert, manages the grounds.
“Without the Parrish family, the event doesn’t take place,” Tracy said.
The building is closed to the public, but the event takes place at the site of the school’s old softball field.
Held every third Saturday in October, Peaks Mill Day is sponsored by area businesses and residents who believe in the event. Tracy’s friend George Gibson shows up every year to grill hot dogs and hamburgers.
The entire event, including food, is free, though they do accept donations. All of the money collected is given to area churches or families in need.
“A couple of years ago, there was a house that caught on fire,” Tracy said. “They lost about everything, so we were able to donate to them.”
The festival will offer a bouncy house, slides, cakewalks and an egg toss for children. Local Bluegrass musician Frank Kemper and his band will perform. An auto show will feature classic cars, trucks and tractors.
At a past event, a local man found a box of trucker caps that had been sitting in his garage for years. They were emblazoned with the Peaks Mill School logo and he handed them out to attendees.
“It’s a fun family event and it’s free,” Tracy said. “Everybody enjoys doing it because they know it’s for a good cause and it brings people together. Ultimately, that’s what it’s about.”
Tracy said the event averages 250-350 people. For more information, contact scottyl.tracy@gmail.com and visit “5th Annual Peaks Mill Day” on Facebook.