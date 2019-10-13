101415_PeaksMill01_be.jpg
Bobby Ellis/bellis@state-journal.com/@BobbyDEllis The old Peaks Mill Elementary School building will be the location of a reunion for former students and staff members.

The fifth annual Peaks Mill Day is planned from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old Peaks Mill School Saturday.

There will be a car cruise, inflatables for children, pumpkins, live music, games, a cake walk, 50/50 raffle, T-shirts and food.

