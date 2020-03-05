Boomer_Feb2020.jpg

Boomer is a beagle mix who was born in early December. Boomer excels at all things puppy — he is bouncy, happy, curious, messy and loves everyone he meets. He loves to have a good time and has a lot to learn about life in order to become a good canine citizen. He would probably do best in a home with a fenced yard where he can romp and play and get plenty of exercise. If you would like to meet Boomer or learn more about adopting him, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)

