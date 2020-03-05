Boomer is a beagle mix who was born in early December. Boomer excels at all things puppy — he is bouncy, happy, curious, messy and loves everyone he meets. He loves to have a good time and has a lot to learn about life in order to become a good canine citizen. He would probably do best in a home with a fenced yard where he can romp and play and get plenty of exercise. If you would like to meet Boomer or learn more about adopting him, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.