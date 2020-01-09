Calhoun is a boxer mix who was born in September. He excels in all things puppy — he's bouncy, happy, curious, energetic and loves everyone he meets. He has a lot to learn about life in order to become a good canine citizen but will also make a loving, loyal companion. Calhoun would do best in a home with a fenced yard where he can get plenty of exercise, and would be a great match for an active person or family that enjoys walking or hiking. If you would like to meet Calhoun, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)