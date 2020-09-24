DeeDee.jpg

DeeDee is a Shih Tzu who was born Aug. 5, 2006. She was relinquished when her previous owner could no longer care for her. DeeDee is such a delight! She's a very friendly girl who is keeping her spirits up and her tail wagging. She loves to romp around the yard and also very much enjoys the company of humans. She would do best in a home without other dogs. If you are interested in meeting DeeDee or to learn more about adopting her, please call the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)

