Squirrelly is a Rat Terrier who was born in 2012. She was relinquished by her previous owner, who was facing some life challenges and could no longer care for Squirrelly. Squirrelly is a sweet, friendly girl who is keeping her spirits up and is making lots of new friends. Her previous owner has shared with us that Squirrelly loves belly rubs, going for walks and snuggling on the couch. If you would like to meet Squirrelly, contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)
