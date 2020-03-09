Winston.jpg

Winston is an Australian cattle dog/heeler mix who recently celebrated his first birthday. He is a very friendly fellow who seems to have never met a stranger. He is playful, affectionate and has lots of energy. He would do best in a home with a fenced yard, and with an active person or family who understand that he needs lots of exercise to keep him happy. To learn more about adopting Winston, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)

