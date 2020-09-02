Bower.jpg

Bower is a Chihuahua mix who is approximately 11 years old. He came to L.I.F.E. House for Animals from the Garrard County shelter after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is doing his best to make new friends and keep his tail wagging. Bower enjoys taking short walks, will be happy to binge-watch your favorite show with you and dreams of having his very own person or family again. To learn more about adopting Bower, contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or lifehousefrankfort@gmail.com. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription