The Phi Beta Psi Sorority Frankfort Chapter Eta Alpha will host its annual golf scramble Saturday, Sept. 20, at Juniper Hill Golf Course.
The scramble is competitive enough for true golfers but intended to be fun for any skill level of player. Players will have lunch and participate in a putting contest with a shot gun start at 1 p.m.
More than 114 years ago, six women in Columbus, Ohio, formed Phi Beta Psi Sorority to make a difference in their community. Phi Beta Psi is a civic organization which is not affiliated with any college or university.
It is one of the largest non-academic sororities in the country with 74 chapters and almost 1,200 members. Since its inception, the members of Phi Beta Psi Sorority have dedicated their efforts to raising money for medical causes.
Starting in 1941, the sorority adopted cancer research as the national project. Since that time, the sorority has raised more than $9 million for cancer research grants. The grants are selected by a panel of doctors and experts, including Dr. James Whitliff, of the University of Louisville, who has been involved for more than 30 years.
In 2002, the sorority was granted 501 (c) (3) status under the Internal Revenue Code as a non-profit charity organization. The Sorority members donate their time and 100% of all monies raised through memorials and donations to the National Project for Cancer Research and to assist local cancer patients.
Of Kentucky’s two chapters, Frankfort’s Eta Alpha is more 50 years old. Despite its size of less than 25 members, Eta Alpha has consistently been in the top 20 chapters of the country in raising money.
Since the 1970s, Frankfort’s Chapter has raised more than $150,000. The chapter donates 100% of all net proceeds to cancer research grants and to assist local families. They took over leadership of the local “Love Lights a Tree” event in December 2018.
The chapter was excited to be a part of this event where 100% of all proceeds are donated to the Franklin County American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The chapter fundraises all year round with its largest fundraiser being its annual golf scramble at Juniper Hills Golf Course.
The chapter has done almost anything and everything throughout the years to raise money. They have held Bunko fundraisers, sold wrapping paper and candy, washed cars, wrapped merchandise at Amazon, served food at local fast food restaurants and even raised corn to sell.
The chapter’s fundraising would not have been possible without the support of many businesses and individuals throughout the Frankfort/Franklin County community.
The sorority assists cancer patients through referrals and partners with the Commonwealth Cancer Center to provide gas cards for patients who cannot afford transportation for treatment. The sorority also partners with Bluegrass Care Navigators to assist families impacted by cancer at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Almost everyone’s life has been touched by cancer through a family member or friend. Eta Alpha members are not immune to the terrible impact of a cancer diagnosis, both personally and within their membership.
Each event is bittersweet as they remember those they have lost. The group honors their memory by choosing to work to make a difference for their community and to society at large.
Eta Alpha invites the community to participate in the golf scramble and other chapter fundraisers, so they can be a part of this life changing effort to find cures and effective treatments for cancer.
The chapter has a Facebook page, Eta Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority, where they advertise their events.