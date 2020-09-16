091820_Mural_hb_web-1.jpg

Carol Gipson and Troy Quire enjoy their lunch in front of a mural of the bayou by Jimmy Joe Jenkins, of Fort Worth, Texas, at Rick's White Light Diner on Wednesday. Owner Rick Paul said he loves the murals. "We gave him (Jenkins) a general idea," Paul said. "I told him we have a Cajun flair and he came up with that." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription