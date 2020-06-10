Older Americans Month_2020_May_submitted.JPG

Capital City Activity Center Director Marchele Jenkins, left, and Pam Moore hold a banner in front of the building on Medical Heights Drive. In May, the center provided 5,797 meals to senior citizens. This service fed 1.2% of seniors in Franklin County. May was Older American’s month and this year’s theme was "Make Your Mark!" (Photo submitted)

