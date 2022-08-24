082722_CarterEdmonds_submitted.jpg

Carter Edmonds, an eighth grader at Good Shepherd Catholic School (GSS), recently received the John C. Noel Scholarship Award. Noel was a GSS alum and prominent community member. His wife, Shirley, is a former GSS teacher. The Noel family awards the $1,000 scholarship annually to a GSS middle school student who has excelled academically and exhibits the values in the GSS creed, which are integrity, respect, independence, service and honor. Carter is the son of Jon and Valerie Edmonds (pictured with Carter). (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription