061023_CubScouts_submitted.jpg

In celebration of Memorial Day, Cub Scout Pack 31 placed a wreath and 40 flags on the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort. Front row, from left, is Jackson, Karson, Harlow, Killian, Ava, Kacson; middle row, from left, Issac, Eli, Harrison, Michael, Ajuan, Rhys and Gavin. Pack 31 Cub Scouts is chartered to Immanuel Baptist Church. The pack is in the Elkhorn District, which is part of the Blue Grass Council. Those in grades K-5 who are interested in scouting, can contact Hershel Tharp at hstharp@gmail.com or Susan Grigsby at ausspnc@yahoo.com.

