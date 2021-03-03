030521_ElksDonation_submitted.jpg

Iva Bingham of the VFW Post 4075 Auxiliary receives a donation from Mark Ruble of the Elks Lodge #530. The donation was from the Elk's Freedom Grant and is to be used for veterans and their families. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription