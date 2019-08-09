The Franklin County High School Class of 1960 held its annual potluck reunion at the Salato Wildlife Education Center on July 13. Those in attendance were, front row, from left, Gary Toole, Sherron Westerfield, Jamie Underwood Goodlett, Rebecca Shepard Smith, Nancy Cunningham Estes, Patsy Brawner Carter, Linda Monefeldt Tillett, Sue Linton Schodorf; back row, from left, Francis Hockensmith, Jerry Samples, Alice Vansant, Windy Quire, Howard Penn, Gary Adkinson, Billy Tillett, Henry Cardwell, Paula Chism Cardwell, Gary Moore, Mary Ellen Bailey Samples, Henry Green and Paul Taylor. The class is planning its 60th graduation reunion at the Capital City Activity Center in June 2020. More information will be available at a later date. (Photo submitted)