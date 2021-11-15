111521 Featured feline

Oliver is the Franklin County Humane Society featured feline for the week. He is a two-year-old male orange tabby with medium-length hair, who weighs 7 pounds. He has lived in a home with other cats, and he is fully vetted and microchipped. Oliver has been with the humane society since August. Adoption is $35, and locals can check the humane society website at www.fchsanimals.org/adopt or call 502-875-7297 to be sure Oliver is still available for adoption. (Photo submitted)

