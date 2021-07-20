PHOTO: Friends of Paul Sawyier Public Library fund summer reading program

Through book sales, the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library fully funded the library's summer reading program. From left to right are Chris Evans, treasurer; Mary Lynn Collins and Judy Stratton, co-managers of the Friends Bookstore; and Jean Ruark, executive director of the library. (Photo submitted)

