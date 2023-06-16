061723_Good Shepherd Catholic Church anniversary_submitted.jpeg

From left, Patience McLaughlin, Molly Forrest, Julie Dodson and Cheri Scott, all of Avenues for Women, take a photo with Stephanie Sims of Good Shepherd Church after Sims delivered donated supplies to the Avenues for Women office. In celebration of Good Shepherd Catholic Church’s 175th anniversary, members are holding special collections to support other community organizations. The church is collecting batteries, paper towels and other items for Special Olympics, and later in the year, will be doing drives to collect school supplies for Franklin County School Resource Centers and for items to stuff Christmas stockings for Meals on Wheels recipients. (Photo submitted)

