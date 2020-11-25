112720_PulliamAnniversary.jpg

Eugene Pulliam and Ann Mitchell were married Dec. 1, 1956, by Brother Asa Barber of Antioch Church. Jimmy Pulliam, cousin of the groom, was best man. Rachel Mitchell Parrish, sister, of the bride, was maid of honor. A reception was given by Betty Mitchell, sister-in-law of the bride. Their children are Julie, Karen and Brad. They have four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. (Photo submitted)

