Glen and Barbara Bottoms .jpg

Glen and Barbara Bottoms celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church surrounded by family and friends. They have four daughters, Glenna, Sheila, Casey and Melissa. They also have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. (Photo submitted)

