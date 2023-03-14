Amber Barnes BDay.jpg

Amber Barnes, right, turned 23 years old on March 11. Her mother Crystal Brown, left, said she is a hard worker, a great mom and wife, and she is so proud of her Pooh Bear forever. (Photo submitted by Crystal Brown)

