Happy 10th birthday to Hayden “Izzy” Jackson. Izzy attends Capital Day School, dances at KY Dance Academy, practices piano, golf, tennis and loves playing with her friends and her family's two pet dogs — one recently adopted from Franklin County Humane Society. Izzy uses her amazing imagination and likes to read and write stories. Izzy is a sweet young lady loved by all who know her. (Photo submitted)

