Meadow Rhea Whitaker celebrated her 12th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 8. She loves playing volleyball, playing Fortnite and talking to friends. Meadow's family celebrated with dinner at Nana's house. Her proud parents are Dusty and Kevin Whitaker. She is the granddaughter of Cindy and Steve Skinner and Carolyn and Paul Hatton. (Photo submitted)

