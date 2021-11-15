111221 Birthday WallaceBCardwell.jpg

Wallace B. Cardwell, right, U.S. Navy retired veteran, celebrated his 75th birthday with his family on Nov. 11. Wallace is shown here with his grandson, Tucker Barnes, onboard the U.S.S. Little Rock CLG-4 in Buffalo, New York. Wallace served on this ship in the late 1960s. (Photo submitted)

