Allison Harrod, of Frankfort, who was selected to intern this summer at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, was presented an honorary commissioner of agriculture certificate by AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles. The coronavirus pandemic closed KDA offices to the public last spring, forcing the internship program to be cancelled. Harrod is studying communications at the University of Kentucky. (Photo courtesy KDA’s Office of Communications)

