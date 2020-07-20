Lemonade Stand_submitted.jpg

Addie Hornbeck, 12, Nevaeh Buchanan, 12, Lexi Pulliam, 7, Emma Taylor, 11, and Amaia Salanca, 11, stand in front of their lemonade stand at 3 Warwick Lane Monday. The girls are selling lemonade to raise money for the Franklin County Humane Society. In their first three hours, they raised $125. They plan to sell lemonade through the end of the week. (Photo submitted)

