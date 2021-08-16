081721_Sunflower_submitted

Linda Johnson and Elizabeth Sizemore stand next to sunflowers that Johnson grew in her yard at The Cottages. Johnson said the flowers are more than 10-feet tall. "I planted them in the spring," Johnson said. "I had a bunch come up. People kept calling the tall one 'Jack and the Beanstalk.'" (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription