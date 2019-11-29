Morning Pointe resident Carolyn Rodgers admires one of the intricately crafted dioramas at the Great American Dollhouse Museum in Danville. A group of residents from the personal care community visited the museum to learn more about the social history of the United States through the miniatures on display. “We found it very educational and entertaining!” said Morning Pointe life enrichment director Vanessa Damron. “The exhibits give visitors a vivid sense of what it would be like to live in different regions of our country at various times in the past.” (Photo submitted)