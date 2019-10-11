The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Frankfort resident Alean McDonald gets a lucky glimpse of a scuba diver feeding a stingray at the Newport Aquarium in Newport. The memory care community’s residents toured the aquarium with their neighbors from the Morning Pointe of Frankfort personal living community. “This was our first time visiting the aquarium, and the residents really enjoyed it,” says Lantern program director Kaitlyn Woolums. “It was very rewarding to be able to admire the wonder of the natural world together.” (Photo submitted)