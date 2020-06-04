060520_NorthFrankfortBaptistChurch_submitted.jpg

Members of North Frankfort Baptist Church Janice Johnson, Gabe Reynolds, Kaiden Johnson, Leah Reynolds, Madison Spaulding, Debra Cook, Linda James and Brenda Toles Taulbee delivered pop can taps that the church's children's ministry collected to the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington on Feb. 8. (Photo submitted)

