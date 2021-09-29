100121_FrankfortLumberSign_submitted.jpeg

Justin "Buckshot" Warren, of Bagdad, and owner of the B&N Food Mart in Bagdad, recently had the original Frankfort Lumber & MFG. Co. advertisement restored on the side of his building. The original advertisement is believed to have been painted 90 years ago. (Photo submitted)

