Cub is a miniature pinscher mix who was born in January 2018. Cub was very shy when he first came to the shelter, but he is learning how to make new friends. He responds to treats and those who take their time with him, and his personality is sure to blossom in the right home. This pint-sized cutie gets along with his doggy friends at the shelter and might even benefit from having another dog in the family to show him the ropes. If you would like to meet Cub or learn more about adopting him, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)