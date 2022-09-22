092022_TeeItUpForCOCO_submitted.jpeg

The Tee It Up with C.O.C.O. (Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization) 13th annual charity golf scramble took place Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Frankfort Country Club. (Photo submitted)

