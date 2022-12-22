christmas family gifts 2022.jpeg

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, second from right on the second row, along with Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrates and staff, collected gifts for a family that consisted of two toddler boys and a 9-year-old girl, continuing a seven year tradition of adopting a family at Christmas. “Each year we reach out to one of our local charitable organizations and ask them to help us identify a Franklin County family who needs assistance with providing Christmas presents for their children,” Wells said. “In my position, I am empowered to conduct weddings. Typically, a fee is charged for this service. I wanted this money to be used toward bettering our community.” (Photo submitted)

