Each year, the Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution Frankfort Chapter works with the Frankfort Independent Schools. Capital Day School, Good Shepherd Catholic School and The Frankfort Christian Academy to provide the teachers with pamphlets, posters and books on the U.S. Constitution to educate students in the workings of the federal government.

