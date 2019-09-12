Thank you for Reading!
Kay Ramsey enjoys doing yoga with her dog JR last Saturday at Ward Oates Amphiteater. The event, called Get Down With Your Dog, was a fundraiser for L.I.F.E. House for Animals hosted by My Old Kentucky Om Yoga Center. (Photo submitted)
Jitterbug enjoys doing yoga last Saturday at Ward Oates Amphitheater. The event, called Get Down With Your Dog, was a fundraiser for L.I.F.E. House for Animals hosted by My Old Kentucky Om Yoga Center. (Photo submitted)
Shari Thompson enjoys doing yoga with her dog Andy last Saturday at Ward Oates Amphitheater. The event, called Get Down With Your Dog, was a fundraiser for L.I.F.E. House for Animals hosted by My Old Kentucky Om Yoga Center. (Photo submitted)
Kelly Everman enjoys doing yoga with her dog Oreo last Saturday at Ward Oates Amphitheater. The event, called Get Down With Your Dog, was a fundraiser for L.I.F.E. House for Animals hosted by My Old Kentucky Om Yoga Center. (Photo submitted)
