Starting Monday, Kentuckians were asked to wear face masks while in public. You showed us what you’ll be sporting. Here are your photos!

051220_FaceMasks_submitted-1.jpg

Laura Hendrix
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-2.jpg

Bren Skelton, a third grader at Second Street School
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-3.jpg

Diana Geddes
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-4.jpg

Raven Meszaros
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-5.jpg

Kristi Buffenmyer
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-6.jpg

Stephanie Barnett
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-7.jpg

Christopher Lee Devers
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-8.jpg

Heather Ayer, Pam Ayer and Rheanna Murphy
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-9.jpg

David Hecker
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-10.jpg

Karen Ivers
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-11.jpg

Tommy Moore
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-12.jpg

Jason Apollo Hart
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-13.jpg

Abigail Powell, 4
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-14.jpg

Lydia Powell
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-15.jpg

Gerry Seavo James
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-16.jpg

Elizabeth McGrapth
051220_FaceMasks_submitted-17.jpg

Jacqueline Atha

