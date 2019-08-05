Pic-Pac
A Pic-Pac Thank You and Farewell will be held at Dolly Graham Park, 225 River St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The community is encouraged to stop by to thank Danny and Sheila Bryant for their many years of service to the Frankfort community.

